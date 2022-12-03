MCD polls 2022: Dos and don’ts for all voters in Delhi ahead of election day

Delhi MCD elections 2022 will be conducted on December 4

The residents of Delhi will be casting their votes on Sunday, December 4, in view of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections 2022 in the city. The MCD elections 2022 in Delhi will see a three-way batter between the core parties in India – BJP, AAP and Congress.

While BJP has been in control of the municipal corporation in Delhi for over a decade, the Aam Aadmi Party has expressed major confidence in winning the MCD polls this year, the results for which will be declared after the counting of votes on December 7.

As the polling day in Delhi is just one day away, here are some important rules, dos and don’ts ever voted in the capital must keep in mind before casting their votes.

Delhi MCD polls 2022: Important rules to keep in mind

All voters must carry their voter ID cards and their Aadhaar cards to their polling centres for the MCD elections 2022, otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the premises.

Make sure that you have checked your constituency correctly, and that you are present at the correct polling centre while casting your vote for the Delhi elections 2022.

One must always check their names in the voter list or the electoral roll before appearing to vote for the Delhi MCD elections 2022. You can use your EPIC number to search for your name on the electoral roll online.

You must maintain decorum at the polling centre, and not carry any materials banned by the Election Commission inside the polling booth. One is not allowed to carry food items, alcohol, and mobile phones inside the polling centre.

While casting your vote on the EVM machine, one must keep in mind that there are no do-overs, and only one change is given.

On the EVM, press the button with the party symbol of your choice and wait till it reflects in the machine. Once the ticket is generated inside the machine, only then your vote will be counted.

