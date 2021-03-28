Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi praises cricketer Mithali Raj, badminton player PV Sindhu - Key highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 28) addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’. In his address, PM Modi said that Janta Curfew, which was imposed last year to curb the spread of COVID-19, became an example of discipline across the globe. The prime minister also hailed women cricketer Mithali Raj and badmintor player PV Sindhu for their achievements.

"In these 75 episodes, we have discussed innumerable topics, from rivers to Himalayan peaks, deserts to natural disasters, tales of service to mankind, technological inventions to stories of innovations from remote areas. The sacrifices of our great freedom fighters must inspire us to think about our duties as a citizen. This is something Mahatma Gandhi talked about extensively," PM Modi said.

Talkigg about the 'Janta Curfew', the prime minister said, "Last year in March, we observed the Janta Curfew, which became an example of extraordinary discipline for the whole world. The future generations will remember the Janta Curfew and how the citizens lauded our ‘Corona Warriors’ by beating thalis and utensils."

“The world's biggest vaccination program is underway in India today. In UP's Jaunpur, a 109-year-old woman got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-year-old man in Delhi got himself vaccinated. We have to make people committed towards the mantra of ‘Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi’,” said the prime minister.

PM Modi also talked about 'Amrut Mahotsav' and said, “Programmes in connection with Amrut Mahotsav are being held throughout the country. Be it the struggle saga of a freedom fighter; be it history of a place or any cultural story, you can bring it to the fore during the Amrut Mahotsav and become a means to connect with the countrymen.”

Lauding iconic sportswomen Mithali and Sindhu, the prime minister said, “In the month of March when we are celebrating Women's Day, many women players secured records and medals in their name. India bagged top position during the ISSF World Cup shooting organised at Delhi. India also topped the gold medals tally.”

He praised Mithali Raj for scoring 10,000 runs in international cricket and lauded PV Sindhu for winning the Silver Medal in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 Tournament.