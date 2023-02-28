Search icon
Manish Sisodia resigns: Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand may get arrested Delhi ex-Dy CM's portfolios

Due to corruption charges in the current Liquor Scam Case, AAP leader Manish Sisodia resigned as Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

File Photo

Manish Sisodia resigned as Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister on February 28 following his arrest in the excise policy scam case.The news agency ANI cited unnamed sources in reporting that cabinet ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand will take over his 18 portfolios in the wake of his departure. No new ministers are expected to be sworn in to replace the outgoing deputy CM at this time.

Delhi Chief Minister and party leader Arvind Kejriwal accepted the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, is now in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case, and the Supreme Court refused to hear his bail request earlier today, according to PTI. ANI stated that the Aam Aadmi Party would take the matter of Sisodia's arrest to the Delhi High Court.

The bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha declined to hear Sisodia's appeal and urged him to seek 'avail alternative remedies'.  Delhi's deputy chief minister sought bail from the Supreme Court in the excise policy issue on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court said that the detained AAP leader has the right to petition the Delhi High Court for bail and the quashing of the FIR under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). On Monday, a special Delhi court ordered Sisodia to be remanded to the CBI for five days in the excise policy case so that the bureau could receive "a proper and fair" replies from him.

After getting a judge's approval earlier this month, the agency quizzed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Prison about the matter.

Jain was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation. As far as the matter involving the excise policy is concerned, he is not a suspect.

Also, READ: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain resign from their posts

CBI interrogated AAP's communication in-charge Vijay Nair, who is also being held at Tihar Prison, about the ED's ongoing investigation into possible money laundering related to the party's controversial excise policy.

Courts had already granted Nair bail in the CBI excise policy case.

