Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain resign from their posts

Breaking: Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from their posts (file photo)

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have resigned from their posts in the state cabinet, ANI reported. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also accepted their resignations.

According to reports, portfolios of Sisodia, including health, are likely to be given to Delhi cabinet ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand.

This comes hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest by CBI in the liquor policy case. The top court has asked Sisodia to avail alternative remedies. Sisodia was arrested on Sunday evening. He has been sent to 5-day of CBI custody till March 4 by Delhi Rouse Avenue Court.

Jain, who had health ministry, has been in jail for 10 months in connection with another case related to money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sisodia has been in charge of 18 ministries. There are now five ministers in the Delhi cabinet, including CM Kejriwal.

READ | Liquor policy 'scam': SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI, asks him to move HC