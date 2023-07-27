Headlines

Manipur violence: Why Opposition-led INDIA alliance MPs donned black clothes in Parliament session

Opposition leaders of the INDIA alliance wore black clothes in the Parliament as a mark of protest against the violent incidents surfacing from Manipur.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

MP Raghav Chaddha said, "Today the MPs of INDIA alliance have decided that to oppose the atrocities on the people of Manipur and the barbarism going on there, we will wear black clothes and go to the Parliament today. This will be a symbolic protest to give a message that we stand with the people of Manipur in this hour of grief."

He further stated that Chief Minister N Biren Singh should be sacked from his position. 

'We will try to make the Govt realise that an integral part of this country, Manipur is burning. We urge the Govt to save Manipur and shoulder their Constitutional duty. The State Govt of the day should be dissolved and the CM should be unceremoniously sacked," he said. 

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that they are wearing black clothes against the arrogance of PM Modi. 

"Our black clothes are against the arrogance of the PM. When the country is burning and Manipur is divided, he is bothered only about his own image," Gaurav Gogoi said. 

Meanwhile, the Leaders of the INDIA alliance held a meeting in the Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We do not get a chance to speak in the Parliament. We demanded that PM Modi should come to the Parliament & have a detailed discussion on the Manipur issue. Don't know why the Prime Minister is not speaking. We were forced to bring a no-confidence motion."

"We know that this will not bring down the government, but we have no choice. The Prime Minister of the country should come in front of the country and speak on Manipur," he added. 

All Members of Parliament from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) on Thursday will wear black clothes to the Parliament to register their protest over the situation in Manipur.

