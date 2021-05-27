Man who was the only passenger on 360-seater Dubai-bound flight shares video

On Wednesday, DNA had reported that a 360-seater Boeing 777 owned by Emirates Airlines flew to Dubai with just one passenger. The passenger, Bhavesh Joshi, has now shared a video on Facebook to narrate his experience.

In the video, Joshi can be seen as the only passenger on a flight where he talks to the flight attendants and the captain.

"I'm normally not the person who takes videos but today I felt special because I think I'm the only passenger on Emirates flight to Dubai," he said in the video.

Also read Emirates plane flies with just one passenger from Mumbai to Dubai

The pilot of the flight also offered to give him a tour of the aircraft.

The flight took from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport in Mumbai on May 19 and flew to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"EK-501 Emirates plane operated from Mumbai airport to Dubai with one passenger. The flight took off at 4:30 am IST," Mumbai Airport sources told ANI.

"Only the following categories of passengers will be allowed entry to Dubai: members of diplomatic missions, holders of UAE golden visa, UAE nationals, passengers exempted and/or granted permission to enter the UAE by the appropriate authorities as well as passengers travelling on a business flight who have a valid COVID-19 PCR test certificate," Emirates airlines' website said.

Notably, certain restrictions have been imposed on Indian passengers arriving in the UAE in view of the COVID pandemic. Earlier on April 24, the UAE had announced a ban on people travelling from India after a sudden increase in the COVID-19 cases for Indian passengers. The ban has been extended from 24 May to 14 June.