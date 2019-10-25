Maharashtra Verdict 2019: NOTA second choice for voters in these two seats won by Congress

NOTA (None of the above) option on the EVM's (Electronic Voting Machine) became the second-best choice for the people of Latur Rural and Palus-Kadegaon constituencies in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly election.

In Latur Rural, although the son of late former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh won the election receiving 1,34,615 votes. The second-best option which people of Latur Rural preferred was NOTA as many as 27,449 voters chose it.

A total of 1,99,036 votes were polled in the Latur Rural constituency.

Dhiraj Vilasrao's main competitor was Shiv Sena's Sachin alias Ravi Ramraje Deshmukh but he failed to give any major challenge to the Congress candidate and was able to secure only 13,459 votes, becoming a distant third choice for the people of Latur Rural.

Another leader who secured more than 10,000 votes is Done Manchakrao Baliram of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) party. The leader got 12,930 votes.

Similarly in Palus-Kadegaon constituency, Kadam Vishwajeet Patangrao of the Congress won the election securing 1,70,034, but the second viable choice of the people here also became the NOTA option as 20,572 people voted for it.

While, Sanjay Ananda Vibhute of the Shiv Sena received only 8,907 votes who failed to give any challenge to the Congress candidate.

Elections in Maharashtra took place on October 21 and while the result was declared on October 24.

With the results for 288 constituencies have been declared, BJP-Shiv Sena alliance with a combined tally of 161 seats are set to form the government. BJP alone got 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56 seats, NCP won 54 and Congress grabbed 44 seats.

However, the government formation in the state is likely to be delayed since the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is pressing the BJP for the '50-50' formula.

In a presser addressed by the Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, he said that they will form the government with the BJP but reminded that it was time for it to follow the '50-50' government formula.

With the 50-50 formula, it seems that Shiv Sena will pitch to agree on taking turns in holding chief minister's post as it vows to see Aaditya Thackeray as the chief minister and not the deputy. Aaditya who contested his debut election from Mumbai's Worli seat won it by a margin of 70,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis who also addressed a press conference on Thursday said that they will go forward according to what was decided between them and Shiv Sena. And what has been decided is something which you will get to know when the time is right.