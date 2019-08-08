Maharashtra: Mistaken for a thief, man beaten to death

A 47-year-old Jharkhand resident was allegedly beaten to death by mob of five people in Kalyan area of Maharashtra during early hours of Tuesday.

The incident has been captured in CCTV footage that helped police to detain five perpetrators. According to Senior Police Inspector Prakash Londhe of Mahatma Phule Police Station, a body with tied hands and legs were found near market outside Kalyan railway station. Aadhaar card in body's one of the pockets helped us identify the body's name as Jongal Lohra.

Londhe further said, "The whole incident began with a woman in market yelling on Lohra mistaken for a thief, responding to which a group of men started brutally bashing the victim till he went into unconsciousness." Senior Police Inspector also said, "By the time we discover Lohra, he was already dead, sent his body to neighbouring govt hospital for post-morterm."

Station has informed Lohra's relatives about his demise and to return his body to them post autopsy, police added.

