BREAKING: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested by ED in Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case on Wednesday, February 23. Earlier in the day, ED had summoned the minister and brought him to its office.

Last week, the ED had conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to Haseena Parkar in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman, Salim Qureshi, aka Salim Fruits.

(With ANI inputs)