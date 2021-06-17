Maharashtra heading towards third wave of COVID-19 pandemic due to 'Delta Plus' variant?

The Delta variant or B.1.617.2 strain of SARS-CoV-2, which was the main reason behind the deadly outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has further mutated to form the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state with COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic. Now it is believed that the 'Delta plus' variant of the COVID-19 could trigger a third wave of the pandemic in Maharashtra.

According to a presentation made at a meeting on Wednesday with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in attendance, the highly virulent 'Delta plus' variant of the novel coronavirus could stoke the third wave in Maharashtra.

As per the presentation made by the state health department, the number of active patients could reach up to eight lakh, while 10% out of them could be children, as per an official release.

Besides Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, health minister Rajesh Tope and members of the state task force on COVID-19 also attended this meeting held in the financial capital of Mumbai.

Following the warning of the state Covid task force, CM Uddhav Thackeray directed health agencies to maintain adequate stock of medicines, beds, and other necessary resources with a focus on rural areas.

The meeting was held to take stock of preparations to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 even as Maharashtra, the state worst hit by the pandemic, emerges out of a devastating second wave of the infection.

The presentation made by the health department at the meet portrayed possible scenarios in case a fresh wave of infection hits Maharashtra.

Taking into consideration the danger of the new ‘Delta Plus’ variant, experts said the third wave may see double the present cases as they asked people not to let their guard down.

The health department said there were 19 lakh cases in the first wave (post-March 2020 outbreak), while in the second wave (which started around mid-February 2021) so far, more than 40 lakh infections had been registered in Maharashtra.

The health department also noted that the weekly positivity rate on September 9, 2020, was 23.53%, while in the second wave the highest positivity rate was on April 8 at 24.96%