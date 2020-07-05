Maharashtra govt cancels orders issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner for internal transfer of DCPs

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that the orders issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner for internal transfers in the metro have been revoked.

"The orders issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner for internal transfers in Mumbai have been cancelled," Deshmukh told reporters in Mumbai.

Earlier on Thursday, Commissioner Param Bir Singh had transferred 10 deputy commissioners of police (DCP) in the region.

Prior to this, Deshmukh on Wednesday had said that he had detailed discussions with Police administration on beefing up security arrangements at Mumbai`s two Taj hotels in Colaba and Bandra in view of the bomb threat call from Karachi.

"Twelve years after India`s worst terror attack on Mumbai, two Taj hotels - Colaba and Bandra have received a terror threat from Karachi. I have had detailed discussions on increasing security arrangements with both Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai Commissioner of Police," Deshmukh said.

Security outside Mumbai's two Taj hotels, at Colaba and Bandra, and the nearby areas were tightened on Tuesday morning after a bomb threat call from Karachi, the Mumbai Police said on this day.

The police further added that the call from Karachi came in the late hours on Monday.

Notably, the Taj Hotel was one of the venues which were targeted during the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on November 26, 2008, when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India's financial capital.

The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

Ajmal Kasab, the sole surviving attacker, had disclosed that the attackers were members of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), among others. India had long maintained that the attackers came from Pakistan and that is where their controllers were located. Pakistan later confirmed that the sole surviving perpetrator of the attacks was a Pakistani citizen.

(With ANI inputs)