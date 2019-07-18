Maharashtra: Ex-Nabard chief Umesh Chandra Sarangi to suggest steps for growth in agriculture sector

Maharashtra government has appointed a former chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and former bureaucrat Umesh Chandra Sarangi as an expert to guide and advise the state on a slew of steps urgently required to spur growth in the ailing agriculture sector. His mandate will be to suggest measures to double the farmers' income by 2022.

When contacted, Sarangi declined to comment citing that the notification with regard to his appointment was received yesterday. The government has appointed Sarangi for three months with a provision to extend it from time to time.

Sarangi's appointment comes at a time when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government as convenor of the high-powered committee of chief ministers tasked with suggesting ways to undertake structural reforms in agriculture to boost farmers' income.

The government's move to rope in Sarangi is crucial as the agriculture and allied activities sector has grown at a paltry 0.4% in 2018-19 against 3.1% in 2017-18, crop production by minus 8% against 0.8% following inadequate rains. The production of cereals dipped by 6% and pulses 35%. The area under rabi crops was 33.83 lakh hectare which was 50% compared to the previous year due to deficit rainfall in September and October 2018.

The Economic Survey for 2018-19 said nearly 53% of the population is currently engaged in the agriculture sector. However, dependency on weather conditions, an increasing number of marginal and small farmers and reduction in the area of operational holdings, high expenses leading to non-profitability and market uncertainty continue to be the prime concerns of the agriculture sector. State relief and rehabilitation minister Subhash Deshmukh last month in the written reply told the legislature that 12,021 farmers have committed suicide between 2015 and 2018.

Crucial Move

State relief and rehabilitation minister Subhash Deshmukh last month in the written reply told the legislature that 12,021 farmers have committed suicide between 2015 and 2018.