Maharashtra COVID-19 unlock: From Local trains to malls and restaurants, here's what's open, what's not from today

Maharashtra is implementing new COVID-19 norms and further relaxations in the state, which come into effect from today (August 15). This comes to relax curbs implemented in the state when the second wave of coronavirus was at its peak, wreaking havoc.

From restarting local trains for the public to allowing shopping malls, restaurants to remain open till 10 pm with 50 percent after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday order further relaxations after the weekly cabinet meeting.

Here is a list of things allowed after Wednesday's orders:

1. Local trains: The Maharashtra government allowed local trains to reopen for frontline and essential service workers, and for those citizens who are fully vaccinated, i.e., have received both doses of COVID vaccine and have completed 14 days after the second shot.

2. Restaurants - Restaurants are allowed to open with 50 percent capacity with the COVID guidelines in place. All employees, working, must be fully vaccinated. All restaurants can operate all day till 10 pm, however, parcel services are allowed 24 hours a day.

3. Shops - All essential and non-essential shops can operate till 10 pm on all days. All employees should be fully vaccinated.

4. Malls - Malls in Maharashtra can open on all days, allowed to operation till 10 pm. All customers entering the mall, and all employees, staff should be fully vaccinated.

5. Gyms, yoga centres, salons, spas, beauty parlours can operate at 50 percent capacity till 10 am on all days. All employees must be fully vaccinated.

6. Indoor Sports - All indoor sports, like badminton, table tennis, Squash, parallel bar, Mallkhamb, are allowed with only two sportspersons allowed per sports subject. Everyone, including sportspersons, staff should be fully vaccinated.

7. Offices are allowed to operate at 25% of total employee strength, as private offices with staggering work hours can operate for 24 hours a day.

8. Marriages are allowed with 100 persons maximum at closed premises like Hotels/Marriage halls and 200 maximum at open-air premises.

Apart from these, all other activities, including religious places, have been allowed to open.