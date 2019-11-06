Maharashtra: BJP should form government as they are the single largest party, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Amid the political uncertainty in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should form the government as it is the single largest party in the state.

The leader made the statement after he met with the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday.

"We met Maharashtra Governor, Republican Party of India's Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting Governor tomorrow, to stake claim then they should form govt as they are the single largest party, we have been saying it", he said.

Earlier in the day, Raut had said that Shiv Sena will not reach any new settlement with the BJP on government formation other than the 50:50 formula that was agreed upon before the polls.

"There was only one line agreement between both the parties before the polls. The thing that was agreed upon when the coalition was discussed is the only proposal. Why waste time in giving and taking any new proposal," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

"We agreed upon the post of Chief Minister. On how many times we have to again agree upon. The one that was agreed upon was agreed upon," he added.

Raut further said that it would be an insult to the people's mandate if President's Rule is imposed in the event of no government being formed in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar has said that "good news can come anytime." The leader made the remarks after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with ministers who took stock of the situation of unseasonal rain-affected areas in the state and announced that the first installment of assistance will be disbursed immediately.

The meeting was also attended by six Shiv Sena ministers. This is the first meeting where leaders from the warring alliance partners met since the election results were declared on October 24.