Madurai doctor, girlfriend arrested for sharing hostel mates' nude bathing photos, videos

The Tamil Nadu police have arrested a doctor and his girlfriend for sharing objectionable photos and videos of his girlfriend's hostel mates in Madurai. Ashiq, a doctor by profession, and Janani, a BED student, were arrested under IPC and IT Act.

The police said the woman used to take photos and videos of women taking baths and send them to Ashiq via WhatsApp.

A hosteler found her activity suspicious and check her phone to find intimate videos and photos of her hostel mates in her phone's gallery.

They informed the hostel warden that called the police.

Janani has been staying at the working girls and PG hostel since March.

She took intimate photos and videos of her hostel mates, including bathing in the nude, and sent them to her friend Ashiq.

Police also said that Ashiq and his girlfriend who worked together in the clinic run by Ashiq were in a relationship.

The doctor's girlfriend used to send naked pictures of herself. She later sent those of the hostel mates later.

Both mobile phones have been seized by the police for forensic examination.

The incident comes close on the heels of the Chandigarh university incident in which three people have arrested for sharing intimate photos of female students.

With inputs from ANI