Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Madurai doctor, girlfriend arrested for sharing hostel mates' nude bathing photos, videos

Tamil Nadu: The police said the woman used to take photos and videos of women taking baths and send them to Ashiq via WhatsApp.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Madurai doctor, girlfriend arrested for sharing hostel mates' nude bathing photos, videos
Police (File)

The Tamil Nadu police have arrested a doctor and his girlfriend for sharing objectionable photos and videos of his girlfriend's hostel mates in Madurai. Ashiq, a doctor by profession, and Janani, a BED student, were arrested under IPC and IT Act.

The police said the woman used to take photos and videos of women taking baths and send them to Ashiq via WhatsApp.

A hosteler found her activity suspicious and check her phone to find intimate videos and photos of her hostel mates in her phone's gallery.

They informed the hostel warden that called the police.

Janani has been staying at the working girls and PG hostel since March.

She took intimate photos and videos of her hostel mates, including bathing in the nude, and sent them to her friend Ashiq.

Police also said that Ashiq and his girlfriend who worked together in the clinic run by Ashiq were in a relationship.

The doctor's girlfriend used to send naked pictures of herself. She later sent those of the hostel mates later.

Both mobile phones have been seized by the police for forensic examination.

The incident comes close on the heels of the Chandigarh university incident in which three people have arrested for sharing intimate photos of female students.

With inputs from ANI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA raids multiple PFI locations in UP's Meerut, Bulandshahr
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.