Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s helicopter makes emergency landing

The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan developed a technical snag while flying from Manawar to Dhar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's helicopter made an emergency landing in Manawar on Sunday. The helicopter carrying CM Chouhan developed a technical snag while he was on his way to Dhar from Manawar. 

CM Chouhan’s helicopter returned to the take off site in Manawar town after developing a technical glitch and landed safely, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar was quoted as saying. 

The CM was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, after addressing a similar event in the town earlier in the day. After the aircraft successfully performed the emergency landing maneuver, CM Chouhan is now on his way to Dhar via road, the CM office said.

