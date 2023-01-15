Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s helicopter makes emergency landing | Photo: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's helicopter made an emergency landing in Manawar on Sunday. The helicopter carrying CM Chouhan developed a technical snag while he was on his way to Dhar from Manawar.

CM Chouhan’s helicopter returned to the take off site in Manawar town after developing a technical glitch and landed safely, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar was quoted as saying.

The CM was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, after addressing a similar event in the town earlier in the day. After the aircraft successfully performed the emergency landing maneuver, CM Chouhan is now on his way to Dhar via road, the CM office said.

READ | DNA Explainer: Why Nepal has witnessed several plane crashes, what makes its sky dangerous?