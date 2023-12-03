Headlines

Rishabh Pant to replace MS Dhoni at CSK? Ex-India star's bold claim

'Battle of ideology will continue': Rahul Gandhi after Congress' debacle in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens feel Karan Johar is better host than Salman Khan, say 'bring him every week'

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Who won, who lost; full list here

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Shivraj Singh to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who will be MP's next CM?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Shivraj Singh to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who will be MP's next CM?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP is maintaining a decisive lead in Madhya Pradesh with 166 seats, while the Congress is seen winning in 63 seats.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

BJP is set to form a government in Madhya Pradesh as the party crossed 115 halfway mark in the Assembly elections. BJP has currently 116 seats and is leading on 48 seats, as per ECI's official website.

The major question rises is who will be the next CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan or Jyotiraditya Scindia. who are the stalwarts in Madhya Pradesh who are involved in the race to the Chief Minister.

While countless candidates are vying for the position of chief minister, including Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP state president VD Sharma, and others, a dynamic figure like Jyotiraditya Scindia might also be considered as he could bring enthusiasm to the party.

Among the most well-known members of the Bharatiya Janata Party is Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Having been a stronghold for him since 2006, Shivraj Singh Chouhan contested in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in 2023 from the Budhni constituency. He is the longest-serving CM of Madhya Pradesh, first taking the oath for the top post in 2005.

In 1990, he first won from Budhni constituency and was elected Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha from the Vidisha constituency in 1991. In 2006 he again won in Budhni constituency retaining his hold on the constituency till date.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's claim as the next Madhya Pradesh's CM cannot be rejected. Scindia is playing the Union Minister, assured reporters today that he will accept any responsibility the party assigns him. However, BJP has not given any clear indication. 

Kailash Vijayvargiya
Another name which is being tossed as MP's CM is Kailash Vijayvargiya. He is a tall leader from Malwa region and upper caste face (Baniya community) of the party.

Narendra Singh Tomar 
Narendra Singh Tomar is another which is also doing the rounds, though likely to have fallen back due to a viral video of his son.

Prahlad Patel
Another name which BJP can also bet on is Union Minister Prahlad Patel. He is an OBC (Lodhi) face. Senior leader Gopal Bhargawa has also shown interest for the CM's throne if the party high command allows.

