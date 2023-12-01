Headlines

LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 21 from today; check new rates in your city

The rise in the price of commercial gas cylinders will specifically impact the restaurant and food business, affecting the expenses of people dining out.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have elevated the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 21 per cylinder in various locations across the country. The hike will be implemented from today (December 1). The hike in the cost of commercial gas cylinders will specifically impact the restaurant and food business, affecting the expenses of people dining out.

After the rise, a 19 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1796.50 in Delhi, Rs 1908 in Kolkata, Rs 1749 in Mumbai, and Rs 1968.50 in Chennai. Previously, the price of the 19kg LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1775.50, Rs 1885.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1728 in Mumbai, and Rs 1942 in Chennai.

The latest revision comes after a Rs 100 increase on November 1 and a subsequent reduction of Rs 57 on November 16.

However, there is good news for domestic consumers as companies have not changed the price of the 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder. The price of domestic LPG, used in household kitchens for cooking, remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.  Earlier, the government had reduced its cost by Rs 200. As per the official website of Indian Oil, this cylinder is available in Delhi for Rs 903. In Noida, it costs Rs 900.50. Similarly, it is priced at Rs 929 in Kolkata, Rs 902.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 918.50 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from today by 4.6 per cent, second time in a month.

For domestic airlines, the updated cost per kiloliter is Rs 1,06,155.67 in Delhi, Rs 1,44,639.70 in Kolkata, Rs 99,223.44 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,09,966.39 in Chennai. The reduction in ATF prices may relieve commuters, and will make air travel more affordable.

 
