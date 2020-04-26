Lower impact of COVID-19 in hotter regions, says IIT-Madras study

A recent study by a team of researchers at IIT-Madras has found lower cases of COVID-19 in regions with high temperatures. The data collected from 85 locations around the world shows 90% of the total confirmed cases were recorded from the region with temperatures ranging between 3- 12°c.

For the study, researchers collected 107,351 confirmed cases from 85 locations around the world including the highly affected provinces in China, South Korea, Italy, France, Iran, Germany, the USA, Spain, and Japan. This data was further analysed by meteorological parameters.

The report also suggests a very strong relationship between the UV index and the number of confirmed cases. The areas where the UV index was higher than 5, the number of confirmed infected cases decreased further. It has been documented that higher temperatures or prolonged exposure to UVC radiation lower the virus infectivity.

The findings also suggest that artificial UV radiation could be one of the effective ways for sterilizing built-up environments for reducing spread amongst the community.

Earlier studies proposed that the most common influenza viruses depend on seasonality, which implies that during colder temperatures, influenza caused by viruses increases, which then subside with the warming of air temperature. This assumption so far is not backed by any robust analysis and scientific investigation.

Professor Sachin S Gunthe from the civil engineering department of IIT - Madras stated that previous studies have shown that the survival of other influenza viruses has reduced uopn exposure to high temperature and high UV index. However, this study is purely based on statistical evidence. There is no physiological evidence to prove this fact.