Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Rahul Gandhi to Hema Malini, check full list of key candidates in Phase 2

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hong Kong, Singapore ban sale of MDH, Everest spices, here’s why

Meet man whose company was once valued at Rs 183000 crore, has to raise debt to pay employees' salaries due to...

Watch: Shane Bond tries to kiss Ex-MI skipper Rohit Sharma during IPL practice session, his reaction goes viral

Karimganj Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Ranveer Singh takes legal action after his deepfake video goes viral, files FIR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hong Kong, Singapore ban sale of MDH, Everest spices, here’s why

Karimganj Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets

9 South India revenge thrillers to watch on OTT

Effective ways to reduce risk of colon cancer in women and men

Eat these veggies raw for maximum health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Aayush Sharma reveals he apologised to Salman Khan after Loveyatri's box office failure: 'I had tears...'

This actress was thrown out of 13 films, body-shamed, labelled 'manhoos' by producers, then gave solo Rs 100-crore hit

Manushi Chhillar reacts to 30-year age gap with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: 'There had to be a way...'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Rahul Gandhi to Hema Malini, check full list of key candidates in Phase 2

Polling will span across 89 Lok Sabha constituencies, across 12 states and one Union Territory

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 04:17 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The first phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections were held on April 19, and now the attention turns to the second phase. Polling will span across 89 Lok Sabha constituencies, across 12 states and one Union Territory. In this phase, voting will be held in major states like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The results for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.

Polling Date and Timings:

Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will kick off at 7 AM and conclude at 5 PM on April 26.

Constituencies in Phase 2:

A total of 89 constituencies spread across 12 states and UT will be up for grabs in phase 2. 

- Assam (5)
- Bihar (5)
- Chhattisgarh (3)
- Jammu and Kashmir (1)
- Karnataka (14)
- Kerala (20)
- Madhya Pradesh (7)
- Maharashtra (8)
- Manipur (1)
- Rajasthan (13)
- Tripura (1)
- Uttar Pradesh (8)
- West Bengal (3)

Key candidates in Phase 2:

- Rahul Gandhi (Congress) contesting from Wayanad
- Hema Malini (BJP) contesting from Mathura
- Papu Yadav (IND) contesting from Purnia
- CP Joshi (Congress) contesting from Bhilwara
- Vaibhav Gehlot (Congress) contesting from Jalore
- Gejendra Singh Shekawat (BJP) contesting from Jodhpur
- Bhupesh Bhagel (INC) contesting from Rajnandgaon
- HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) contesting from Mandya
- Mansoor Ali Khan (INC) contesting from Bangalore
- Tejasvi Surya (BJP) contesting from Bangalore South
- KC Venugopal (INC) contesting from Alappuzha
- Shashi Tharoor (INC) contesting from Thiruvananthapuram

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor became homeless at 6, worked as labourer, washed dishes at tea stall, later gave Rs 100-crore blockbusters

DC vs SRH IPL match in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

Meet man who started business at 60, now has sales over Rs 2000 crore, once suffered loss of Rs…

Manushi Chhillar reacts to 30-year age gap with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: 'There had to be a way...'

UP man arrested for booking cab from Salman Khan's house under Lawrence Bishnoi's name

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement