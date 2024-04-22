Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Rahul Gandhi to Hema Malini, check full list of key candidates in Phase 2

Polling will span across 89 Lok Sabha constituencies, across 12 states and one Union Territory

The first phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections were held on April 19, and now the attention turns to the second phase. Polling will span across 89 Lok Sabha constituencies, across 12 states and one Union Territory. In this phase, voting will be held in major states like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The results for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.

Polling Date and Timings:

Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will kick off at 7 AM and conclude at 5 PM on April 26.

Constituencies in Phase 2:

A total of 89 constituencies spread across 12 states and UT will be up for grabs in phase 2.

- Assam (5)

- Bihar (5)

- Chhattisgarh (3)

- Jammu and Kashmir (1)

- Karnataka (14)

- Kerala (20)

- Madhya Pradesh (7)

- Maharashtra (8)

- Manipur (1)

- Rajasthan (13)

- Tripura (1)

- Uttar Pradesh (8)

- West Bengal (3)

Key candidates in Phase 2:

- Rahul Gandhi (Congress) contesting from Wayanad

- Hema Malini (BJP) contesting from Mathura

- Papu Yadav (IND) contesting from Purnia

- CP Joshi (Congress) contesting from Bhilwara

- Vaibhav Gehlot (Congress) contesting from Jalore

- Gejendra Singh Shekawat (BJP) contesting from Jodhpur

- Bhupesh Bhagel (INC) contesting from Rajnandgaon

- HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) contesting from Mandya

- Mansoor Ali Khan (INC) contesting from Bangalore

- Tejasvi Surya (BJP) contesting from Bangalore South

- KC Venugopal (INC) contesting from Alappuzha

- Shashi Tharoor (INC) contesting from Thiruvananthapuram