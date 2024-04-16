Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 102 seats across 21 states go to polls on April 19, check key constituencies, candidates

The first phase of the highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections 2024 is set to begin on April 19. Voters from 21 states and Union Territories will cast their votes in 102 constituencies, marking the inaugural of this crucial election.

In the first phase, several key constituencies will go to polls. Check out the states and constituencies that will go to polls on April 19:

-Andaman and Nicobar Islands – Andaman and Nicobar Islands

-Arunachal Pradesh – Arunachal Pradesh East, Arunachal Pradesh West

-Assam – Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur

-Bihar – Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada

-Jammu and Kashmir – Udhampur

-Chhattisgarh – Bastar

-Lakshadweep – Lakshadweep

-Madhya Pradesh – Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol

-Maharashtra – Chandrapur, Bhandara – Gondiya, Gadchiroli – Chimur, Ramtek, Nagpur

-Manipur – Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur

-Rajasthan – Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, -Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur

-Meghalaya – Shillong, Tura

-Mizoram – Mizoram

-Nagaland – Nagaland

-Puducherry – Puducherry

-Sikkim – Sikkim

-Tamil Nadu – Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

-Tripura – Tripura West

-Uttarakhand – Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar

-West Bengal – Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri

-Uttar Pradesh – Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit

Key Lok Sabha seats:

-Uttar Pradesh will witness the electoral spectacle unfold in Saharanpur, Rampur, Pilibhit, and Muzaffarnagar.

-Assam braces for electoral battles in Dibrugarh and Sonitpur, while Chhattisgarh eyes a decisive outcome in Bastar.

-Bihar's political landscape heats up in Jamui and Gaya, while Jammu and Kashmir anticipates the electoral pulse in Udhampur.

-Madhya Pradesh holds its breath for the contest in Chhindwara.

-Tamil Nadu will witness elections in key seats such as Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.

-Manipur's Inner and Outer Manipur constituencies gear up for a democratic political battle.

-Rajasthan's key political battle will be held in Bikaner.

-West Bengal awaits the electoral polls in ke seats such as Coochbehar and Alipurduars.

Eyes turn to notable candidates as they are all set for their electoral journeys. Check out key candidates:

-Chirag Paswan

-Nakul Nath

-K Annamalai

-Tamilisai Soundararajan

-Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

-Jitin Prasada

-Nisith Pramanik