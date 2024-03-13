Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP releases 2nd list, Khattar to contest from Karnal, Gadkari from Nagpur

India
BJP has released the second list for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to contest from Karnal. The list of 72 names also includes senior leaders Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur and Piyush Goyal. Gadkari has retained his Nagpur seat.
