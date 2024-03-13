Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film was rejected by Hrithik, Aamir, Saif, took 9 years to make, became box office disaster, earned only...

IPL 2024: Big boost for Punjab Kings as star England batter available to play full season

Paytm FASTag users asked to procure new tags from another bank by...

'Will disclose details in...': CEC Rajiv Kumar on electoral bonds case

'Suffers from superiority complex....': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Ben Stokes-led England over series loss

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film was rejected by Hrithik, Aamir, Saif, took 9 years to make, became box office disaster, earned only...

IPL 2024: Big boost for Punjab Kings as star England batter available to play full season

'Suffers from superiority complex....': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Ben Stokes-led England over series loss

List of Countries that celebrate Holi

9 must-watch Malayalam romantic films

8 healthy seeds for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

This film was rejected by Hrithik, Aamir, Saif, took 9 years to make, became box office disaster, earned only...

Critics' Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail dominates, Kohrra bags 3 awards

'Aamir and I...': Kiran Rao reveals if her relationship with actor is responsible for his divorce to Reena Duttta

HomeIndia

India

'Will disclose details in...': CEC Rajiv Kumar on electoral bonds case

The Election Commission has received details from the State Bank of India (SBI) related to the electoral bonds and will share all relevant information in time.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 06:11 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election Commission has received details from the State Bank of India (SBI) related to the electoral bonds and will share all relevant information in time, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said here on Wednesday.

The assertion comes in the wake of the Supreme Court directing the SBI to submit the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, to the EC.

SBI is the authorised financial institution to issue electoral bonds. "The SBI was supposed to submit the data by March 12. They have given us the details in time. I will go back and look at the data (and) would disclose it in time," Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar reached here on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We will ensure free and fair elections across the country. We request voters across the country including Jammu and Kashmir to enthusiastically take part in the 'festival of democracy," the CEC said.

Read: Delhi Metro: Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block, Inderlok to Indraprastha corridors approved, 8 new stations revealed

He said social media cells will be established in all districts to respond to fake news in real-time. "Adequate security to be provided to all candidates and central forces will be deployed," he added.

Kumar said strict vigil will be maintained on online cash transfers through wallets in Jammu and Kashmir. People above 85 years and those with a disability will be provided a voting at-home facility in J-K, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani offering free Jio recharge on Anant Ambani’s wedding? Here’s the truth

'Suffers from superiority complex....': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Ben Stokes-led England over series loss

Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India with sporty design and better handling, price starts at Rs…

RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's brilliance power RCB to 7-wicket win over MI

Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Ajay-Madhavan film scores 2024's second-biggest opening weekend, mints Rs 54 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement