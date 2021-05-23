Lockdown in Rajasthan extended till June 8 - What's open, what's shut

The Rajasthan government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown by 15 days till June 8. In a meeting on Saturday, the council of ministers and experts had suggested extending the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. New guidelines have also been released in this regard.

The state may allow some relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the COVID-19 situation will improve significantly, according to a government release.

New guidelines imposed by Rajasthan government-

1. Wedding ceremonies will not be allowed in the state till June 30.

2. As per the new guidelines, the markets will remain closed from Friday, 28 May from 12:00 noon to Tuesday, 1 June till 5:00 am and from Friday, 4 June from 12:00 noon to Tuesday, 8 June 5:00 am, except for essential services.

3. Shops, seeds, agricultural equipment, animal feed and grocery stores will be opened from Tuesday to Friday from 6:00 am to 11:00 am.

4. Optical shops will be opened from 6:00 am to 11:00 am from Tuesday to Friday, ration shops from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm every day and medical shops can be opened 24 hours daily.

5. Sale of fruit carts through cycle rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, mobile vans will be allowed daily from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm. Mandis, shops of fruits, vegetables, flower garlands can be opened every day from 6:00 am to 11:00 am.

6. Dairy shops will be allowed to open every day from 6:00 am to 11:00 am and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

7. Home delivery of Indira Rasoi and processed food will be allowed every day till 9:00 pm and E-Mitra services will be open till 4:00 pm.

8. The state government also increased the fine for not wearing a face mask at public places or workplaces from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

9. To prevent migration of workers, work will be allowed in all units related to industry and construction.

10. Transit pass can be generated through Covid-19.rajasthan.gov.in for movement. This pass will be valid for 1 hour before the work period and 1 hour after the end of the work period, from home to workplace and from work to home.

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 7,703 on Sunday with 113 more fatalities, while 6,521 new cases pushed the infection count to 9,16,042, officials said. Of the new cases, the maximum 1,483 were reported from Jaipur, officials said.