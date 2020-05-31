Lockdown extended in UP till June 30 with considerable relaxations, govt offices to work with 100% strength

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown in the state till June 30 with certain restrictions that will be eased in a phased manner outside the containment zones.

Hotels, shopping malls, religious institutions, markets will reopen from June 8, Awani Awasthi, state's Additional Chief Secretary said.

Markets will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm, moreover, supermarkets will be allowed to open on the condition that social distancing and other precautionary measures will be maintained.

The guidelines issued by the state government also stated that all government offices will operate with 100% workforce with staggered timings: 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm.

Yesterday, The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for the phased reopening of the activities outside containment zones for the next month. The lockdown will be extended in the containment zones till June 30.

In the containment zones, only essential services will be allowed. A strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones will be maintained. In the containment zones, there will be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions as required.

The containment zones will be demarcated by the district authorities after taking into consideration the Ministry of Health and Welfare guidelines.

However, states and Union Territories have the power to identify new buffer zones outside the existing containment zones where new cases are likely to occur.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued directives for coronavirus management in non-containment zones which includes compulsory use of face masks and social distancing norms.