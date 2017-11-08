Headlines

India

LK Advani turns 90, foes and friends wish BJP leader on Twitter

Senior politicians wished BJP leader and former deputy prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani on his 90th birthday. PM Narendra Modi also extended greetings to Indian Politician and veteran leader LK Advani.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2017, 04:58 PM IST

Senior politicians wished BJP leader and former deputy prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani on his 90th birthday.

PM Narendra Modi also extended greetings to Indian Politician and veteran leader LK Advani. 

LK Advani was the deputy Prime Minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Advani was one of the founding members of the BJP, whose "Rath Yatra" in 1990 had brought the party into national prominence for the first time. The former deputy prime minister has also served as an MP from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. 
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter and greeted BJP veteran LK Advani on his 90th birthday stating 'his efforts have contributed richly to the building of the party.' He said Advani is a political stalwart, a leader who has distinguished himself through hard work and dedication towards the nation.


Wishing him good health and long political life, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also extended greeting to the veteran politician.  

"Wishing a very happy birthday to Lal Krishna Advani Ji. Health and happiness for a long life," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.


Most of the leaders took to Twitter to pay respects to the veteran BJP leader on his 90th birth anniversary. However, ditching his former colleagues, veteran BJP Leader LK Advani celebrated his birthday with visually-impaired children. 

 

 

 

