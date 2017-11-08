LK Advani turns 90, foes and friends wish BJP leader on Twitter

Senior politicians wished BJP leader and former deputy prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani on his 90th birthday. PM Narendra Modi also extended greetings to Indian Politician and veteran leader LK Advani.

LK Advani was the deputy Prime Minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Advani was one of the founding members of the BJP, whose "Rath Yatra" in 1990 had brought the party into national prominence for the first time. The former deputy prime minister has also served as an MP from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter and greeted BJP veteran LK Advani on his 90th birthday stating 'his efforts have contributed richly to the building of the party.' He said Advani is a political stalwart, a leader who has distinguished himself through hard work and dedication towards the nation.

Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

Advani Ji is a political stalwart, a leader who has distinguished himself through hardwork and dedication towards our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

We BJP Karyakartas are fortunate to always receive the guidance of Advani Ji. His efforts have contributed richly to the building of BJP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

Happy Birthday, Advani ji. Have a lovely day. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 8, 2017



Wishing him good health and long political life, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also extended greeting to the veteran politician.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lal Krishna Advani Ji. Health and happiness for a long life — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2017

"Wishing a very happy birthday to Lal Krishna Advani Ji. Health and happiness for a long life," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

Visited residence of former deputy PM LK Advani Ji to wish him for 90th Birthday. God bless him always. pic.twitter.com/ApZPvnswAi — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) November 8, 2017

Warm birthday greetings to party veteran Shri LK Advani ji. His knowledge & experience continue to guide us. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 8, 2017

With respects, greetings to Shri LK Advani on his birthday. Prayers for your long and healthy life. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 8, 2017



Most of the leaders took to Twitter to pay respects to the veteran BJP leader on his 90th birth anniversary. However, ditching his former colleagues, veteran BJP Leader LK Advani celebrated his birthday with visually-impaired children.