Live-in relationships are leading to rise in sexual offences, says Madhya Pradesh HC

Headlines

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India: A Milestone for Big Tech

India's fastest woman sprinter Dutee Chand gets four-year ban for failing dope test

Change Your Game With 8 Best Threat Intelligence Softwares

Exploring Pakistan: 10 Natural Wonders

Ratan Tata once confronted a dangerous gangster who later tried to kill him, does not regret his decision

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India: A Milestone for Big Tech

Change Your Game With 8 Best Threat Intelligence Softwares

Exploring Pakistan: 10 Natural Wonders

Asia Cup 2023: Man of the series in Asia Cup history

10 Indian snacks you can eat in weight loss journey 

Mysore Pak: What's so special about one of the world's best street food?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

OMG 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film holds well, mints Rs 85 crore in first week in India

Gadar 2 box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol's action-packed sequel inches closer to Rs 300 crore in India

Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'

HomeIndia

India

Live-in relationships are leading to rise in sexual offences, says Madhya Pradesh HC

Amit Singh Sisodia argued on behalf of the state government in this case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 20, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The "bane of live-in relationship", a "byproduct" of rights conferred under Article 21 of the Constitution, is leading to a rise in sexual offences and promiscuity, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has said.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar of the Indore bench of the high court observed while rejecting a pre-arrest (anticipatory) bail plea of a 25-year-old man accused of raping a woman.

In the order dated April 12, the court said, "Taking note of the spurt of such offences in recent times arising out of live-in relationships, this court is forced to observe that the bane of live-in-relationship is a by-product of Constitutional guarantee as provided under Article 21, engulfing the ethos of Indian society, and promoting lascivious behaviour, giving further rise to sexual offences."

READ | Diplomacy must prevail as only viable option,' says India on Russia-Ukraine war at UNSC

Article 21 guarantees the right to life and personal liberty. The courts, over the years, have widened their ambit to cover many things including the right to dignity and privacy.

Highlighting the rise in legal disputes arising out of live-in relationships, the high court said, "Those who wanted to exploit this freedom are quick to embrace it, but are totally ignorant that it has its own limitations, and does not confer any right on any of the partners to such relationship."

READ | US President Joe Biden to visit war-torn Ukraine soon? Know what he said

The case diary and documents revealed that the complainant woman got pregnant more than twice and aborted the foetus under pressure from the applicant (her then live-in partner), the court noted.

When their relationship fell apart, the woman got engaged to some other person, but the applicant, "being a jilted lover" resorted to blackmailing her, the judge said.

The applicant even sent video messages to the would-be in-laws of the woman where he threatened that he would commit suicide and they would also be held responsible for it besides the woman's family, the court noted.

This led to the cancellation of the woman's marriage, the high court said, citing the prosecution's case.

Amit Singh Sisodia argued on behalf of the state government in this case.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Gujarat's richest man who earned Rs 8700 crore in 1 day, net worth is Rs 4,34,600 crore

Viral video: Influencer's sizzling dance inside crowded metro stirs up storm of online backlash

Priyanka Chopra 'steps back' from her New York restaurant Sona just two years after its opening, know why

Mission 2047: PM Modi reveals plan to advance India on ‘path of glory’ by 100th Independence Day

Anupam Kher enjoys Gadar 2 in Gaiety Galaxy, heaps praise for Sunny Deol's film: 'It celebrates multi-culture facet...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE