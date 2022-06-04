Search icon
Layer'r Shot body spray ad controversy explained: What's controversial in the 'rape culture' advertisement?

Following the ads started airing on TV channels, several Twitter users started calling out the brand for promoting rape.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 04, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Screengrab from the controversial ad

Layer'r Shot has received tremendous backlash online over the two advertisements for their body spray. The ads are being called out on social media for promoting rape culture. 

And now the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has ordered a suspension of controversial deodorant advertisements. An inquiry is being held as per the advertising code, the ministry added.

 

According to several social media users, the ads were broadcast during a cricket match and show women getting scared that they will be sexually assaulted or harassed by a bunch of men making suggestive comments. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson, Swati Maliwal said, “(Layer'r Shot) deodorant advertisement blatantly promotes the rape mentality in the country. We've issued notice to Delhi Police that FIR must be registered & ad must be immediately taken down from all platforms.” 

What’s the controversy?

The two advertisements feature a group of men and a woman, first in a room and the other in a grocery store. The men talk about taking a "shot" at the woman, a pun deemed distasteful and "disgusting" by several viewers.

Following the ads started airing on TV channels, several Twitter users started calling out the brand for promoting rape. Here are a few of the reactions:  

 

 

Several users tagged the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Twitter asking them to "take it off the air".

After this, the self-regulatory organisation wrote, "Thank you for tagging us. The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation."

