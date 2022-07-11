Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi's father seeks transfer of probe to Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The father of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the prime accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, told the Supreme Court that his son was not safe in Punjab Police custody and requested that the investigation be transferred to Delhi.

Senior counsel Vikram Chaudhary, appearing on behalf of Bishnoi's father, told the bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay Oka that the manner in which he was taken from from one city to another was posing a constant threat to his life.

Countering the submission, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Punjab government, told the bench that his safety was their prime concern. "Wherever he goes, 100 policemen accompany him and all it is videographed as well. So there is no question of any kind of threat," he said.

Singhvi told the bench that Bishnoi was already facing 57 FIRs.

"During the probe, it was also revealed that Bishnoi was leading a huge syndicate of crime with international links," Singhvi said.

Earlier, on Sunday Bishnoi was brought to the state operation cell in connection with the Rana Kandowalia murder case.

"Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to the state operation cell earlier today regarding Rana Kandowalia's

murder case. We've brought him here, his medical check-up will be done, then we'll present him in front of the court," said Parminder S Bhandal, DCP, Law & Order.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawahar Ke village of Mansa on May 29. Punjab Police’s investigation so far has revealed that the shooters were allegedly acting under the direction of Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. They had received support from Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, and Vikram Brar.