Land-for-jobs scam: ED grills Lalu Prasad Yadav for over 9 hours in Patna

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad for over nine hours in connection with the agency's money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam, officials said.

Prasad, accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti, arrived at the ED office here for questioning around 11 am and left at 8.50 pm, sources said.

The investigating officer of the case recorded Prasad’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

A team of ED officials from Delhi reached Patna on Sunday to question the RJD leader in connection with the alleged scam, the sources said.

The central agency had on January 19 issued fresh summons for questioning Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

The RJD chief appeared before the central agency a day after JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched the 'Mahagathbandhan' in which the RJD is the largest constituent, and the opposition bloc INDIA to form a new government in the state with support of the BJP.

Talking to reporters, before entering the ED office, Bharti said, “Whenever any agency calls our family members for questioning… we go there, cooperate with them and answer all their queries. Because of his health condition, it is difficult for him (Prasad) to move on his own. Someone has to accompany him whenever he goes somewhere.

“It’s quite obvious that as the Lok Sabha polls are approaching, the Centre is targeting opposition leaders through the ED and CBI,” she alleged.

Prasad's Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya claimed that even after repeated requests by her sister Bharti, ED officials did not allow any assistant of the RJD chief to enter the central agency's office and accompany him.

“Everyone knows about the health condition of my father… he can’t even walk without support. Despite that, ED officials did not allow any assistant to enter their office and accompany him. It’s inhuman behaviour... shame on you and your bosses," Acharya posted on X in Hindi.

“If something happens to my father today, ‘chameleon’ (targeting Nitish Kumar) along with the CBI and ED will be held responsible. The lion (Prasad) is alone but not weak," she asserted.