Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022: Wishes, quotes to share on 118th birth anniversary of 2nd Prime Minister of India

The nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 02. Shastri played a significant role in India's war for independence. Following independence, he became more prominent. He served as the nation's leader in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War. Throughout the war, his slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" became very popular.

Interestingly he shares the same date of birth as Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. He was born in Mughalsarai of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in 1904. His father was Sharada Prasad Shrivastava and his mother was named Ramdulari Devi.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti wishes

We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, colour or creed, and his right to a better, fuller, and richer life.

There are no doubts to be fundamental science research, but applied research is equally important for new improvements and changes in our techniques.

The unique thing about our country is that we have Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, and people of all other religions. We have temples and mosques, gurdwaras and churches. But we do not bring all this into politics.

On Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversary know his 10 inspiring quotes.

- We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.

- India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.

- We believe in peace in the settlement of all disputes through peaceful means, in the abolition of war, and, more particularly, nuclear war.

- The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals.

- We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war.

- We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country.

- Our country has often stood like a solid rock in the face of common danger, and there is a deep underlying unity which runs like a golden thread through all our seeming diversity.

- Our way is straight and clear - the building up of a socialist democracy at home, with freedom and prosperity for all, and the maintenance of world peace and friendship with all nations abroad.