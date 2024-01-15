Headlines

'Lakshwadeep can never...': MP warns of ecological fragility amid India-Maldives row

The MP claimed that Lakshadweep is currently focusing on "high-end controlled tourism" to maximize revenue with maintaining island ecosystem as well.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

(Image source:ANI)
(Image source:ANI)
"Chalo Lakshwadeep" trend spikes across social media amid ongoing dispute between India and Maldives. As interest in Lakwshdeep increases among tourists, the MP of the smallest union territory has declared that the island cannot accommodate a colossal amount of tourists. The island falls short of direct flights and hotels.

Even if it tries to overcome commuting and staying hurdles, the unexplored island has a very vulnerable and fragile ecosystem, as it is made up of corals. 

According to the Lakshadweep MP, this is why the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Raveendran Commission created a "Integrated Island Management Plan". It's similar to the "Bible for Development," which is recommended before launching roads, ghats, or other infrastructure projects, as reported by NDTV.

As per the report, Fazal said: “This comprehensive plan, widely accepted and consulted before infrastructure projects, outlines the islands' carrying capacity and the permissible number of tourists.”

He stated that the commission's "widely accepted" plan also addresses the islands' "carrying capacity" and the number of tourists they can accommodate.

The MP claimed that Lakshadweep is currently focusing on "high-end controlled tourism" to maximize revenue. The union territory wants to make as much money as possible from tightly controlled tourism. According to him, visitors must also promise not to take any actions that could endanger the environment.

Just ten of Lakshadweep's thirty-six islands are inhabited. Currently, only 8–10% of Lakshadweep's population is employed in the tourism industry. The list of individuals never included Lakshadweep. However, a lot of people on social media are now considering visiting Lakshadweep as a result of the conflict with the Maldives.

