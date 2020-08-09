Headlines

Kerala Plane Crash: Here's what happened in first 5 minutes after CISF airport control room was alerted

When the Air India Express flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at 7:41 PM on Friday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had been alerted via radio contact.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 09, 2020, 09:22 PM IST

On Friday night, the ill-fated Air India Express flight IX-1344 veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport in Kerala's Kozhikode, which resulted in the aircraft being shattered into pieces and the deaths of 18 people and several who sustained massive injuries. Moreover, out of the 18 who died, it has now come to light that 14 are adults and four are children.

When the Air India Express flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at 7:41 PM on Friday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had been alerted via radio contact. Here's the terrifying tale of what happened in the next five minutes...

7:40 PM: Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh was on duty at Gate No. 8. He immediately informed the CISF control room upon witnessing the condition of the aircraft.

7:41 PM: CISF Control Room immediately contacts the Air Traffic Control and the CISF Quick Response Team

7:42 PM: The Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team is alerted

7:43 PM: CISF contacts Airport Health Department

7:44 PM: CISF contacts the Terminal Manager. A second phone call is made to the Airport Health Department.

7:45 PM: The local police department is alerted

Notably, locals reached the crash site within 5-7 minutes of the accident. The Deputy Commandant of the Kozhikode Airport allowed the locals to initiate rescue attempts upon considering the sheer number of passengers who could have been potentially affected in the crash. The injured were later rushed to medical treatment centers as soon as formal help arrived.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri is continuously taking stock of the situation arising due to the accident in Kozhikode and holding meetings with senior officials including Secretary, MoCA, Chairman, AAI, DG, DGCA, and AAIB among others. An inquiry has also been ordered under the Aircraft Act, the findings of which are to be made public.

