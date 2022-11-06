Kerala: Man beats cousin to death with wooden stick for not feeding his dog, arrested (photo: ANI)

A 27-year-old man has allegedly beaten his 21-year-old cousin to death for not feeding his dog, officials said. The incident took place in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday. Police have arrested the accused, Hakeem, on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Harshad who was allegedly beaten up with a dog belt and a wooden stick by his cousin, Hakeem. Harshad was rushed to the Hospital but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

"Last Friday, a 21-year-old boy was beaten to death by his cousin in Perumbrathody, Mulayankavu in the Palakkad district of Kerala. Harshad was beaten up with a dog belt and a wooden stick. The injured was taken to hospital by Hakeem along with his friends stating his cousin was fallen from the roof of his house where they both stayed," Koppam Police said.

"However, Doctors were sure that the deceased was brutally beaten up as it was evident by the marks on his body," police added. Harshad succumbed to injuries. "Broken ribs and internal bleeding were the cause of his death," police said further.

According to the police, Harshad and Hakeem stayed together and did mobile cable work at Perumbrathody.

(With inputs from ANI)