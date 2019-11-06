Kartarpur Visit: Concerned India asks Pakistan to provide highest level of security to Manmohan Singh, Amarinder

Expressing concern over the security of high-profile dignitaries visiting Kartarpur as part of the first 'jatha' through the newly-built Kartarpur corridor, India has asked Pakistan to provide the highest level of protection to the visiting VVIPs which include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh among others.

"India has categorically asked Pakistan to provide highest level of security to the visiting VVIPs. The threat of anti-India activities by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) remains a concern to India," government sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

Besides Manmohan and Amarinder, the inaugural 'jatha' to the Kartarpur Sahib includes Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal and several MPs and MLAs from Punjab.

Sources said India has shared specific terror threats with Pakistan. India to wait and watch how Pakistan keeps its commitment, ANI quoted sources as saying.

Meanwhile, the photos of deceased separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale appearing in the official video released by Pakistan ahead of Kartarpur corridor's opening ceremony has also triggered some concerns in India.

Sources in India said the government has taken note of the incident and has raised an objection to the video through diplomatic channels.

The photos of Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Sigh and Amrik Singh Khalsa, all of whom were killed in Operation Blue Star, featured in the video released by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Amarinder Singh slammed Pakistan over the video saying that it has has a hidden agenda here.

"All this is what I have been warning about since day one, that Pakistan has a hidden agenda here," Singh said.

While the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on the Indian side will take place on November 8, the ceremony on Pakistan side will be held the next day. The corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Last year, both India and Pakistan agreed on the opening of the Kartarpur corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life in in Karatrpur which is just a few kilometres away from the International border with India.