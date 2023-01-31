Sex-CD scandal: BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi demands CBI probe, accuses DK Shivakumar of conspiracy

Ramesh Jarkiholi, a BJP leader who resigned from his position as a minister in Karnataka due to a sex scandal about two years ago, accused Congress state president DK Shivakumar of being involved in a plot to discredit him on Monday and demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation conduct an investigation into the "racket" behind it.

In March 2021, a sex CD was released which created havoc in Karnataka. Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was then the water resources minister, had to resign from his position as a result of the incident surrounding the sex CD.

The former minister asserted that he had proof that Shivakumar was responsible. According to Jarkiholi, Congressman Shivakumar plotted and produced the video to eliminate him politically.

"D K Shivakumar is unfit to be a politician. No one should spoil someone's personal life. I never made personal attacks," the BJP leader charged.

The woman who was at the centre of the scandal said that the minister took advantage of her in order to get her a government job, a claim that Jarkiholi refuted.

The woman and her accomplices, which included two persons from Mandya, should be arrested, according to the BJP Gokak MLA on Monday.

Jarkiholi said in a press meeting at a private hotel and demanded that the case should be handed over to CBI and he promises to disclose the names of the two accomplices to CBI. “I have 120 pieces of evidence. I am not releasing them here. The matter has to be investigated by the CBI.”

In addition, the BJP MLA stated that if the state government turned over the case to the CBI, he would provide them with audio/video recordings and supporting documentation of unlawful financial transactions.

Shivakumar could not be reached for comment. To the claims made by the BJP leader, the Congress has likewise not responded.

Her brother Channaraj Hattiholi disapproved of Jarkiholi's claim that Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar was also a participant in the plot. Jarkiholi had made veiled references to Laxmi Hebbalkar.

A Congress leader named Hattiholi claimed in a press conference that Jarkiholi's press conference lacked coherence.

There is no evidence to support the charge or the other charges made against Jarkiholi, according to a "B report" previously submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the rape allegations against him. Ramesh Jarkiholi is now running for a state cabinet job.