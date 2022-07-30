Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

BJP fields ex-minister Baburao Chinchansur for Karnataka MLC bypolls

Resignation of Congress MLC CM Ibrahim on March 31 due to his decision to join the JD(S) prompted the voting by members of the Legislative Assembly.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

BJP fields ex-minister Baburao Chinchansur for Karnataka MLC bypolls
Picture courtesy: Zee Media Bureau

BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) declared former minister Baburao Chinchansur on Saturday as their candidate for the by-election for the Legislative Council, which will be on August 11. The resignation of Congress MLC C M Ibrahim on March 31 due to his decision to join the JD(S) prompted the voting by the members of the Legislative Assembly.

The MLC will remain in office until June 17, 2024. August 1 is the deadline for submitting nomination papers. The textile, ports and inland transport minister in the Siddaramaiah-led administration was Baburao Chinchansur, a prominent member of the Koli community, who is 71 years old.

After losing against JD(S) candidate Naganagouda Kandkur in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections, he left the Congress and joined the BJP.

READ | Mamata Banerjee, her nephew also involved in the WBSSC scam: BJP

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinches bronze to secure India's 2nd medal at Commonwealth Games 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.