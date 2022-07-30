BJP fields ex-minister Baburao Chinchansur for Karnataka MLC bypolls

Picture courtesy: Zee Media Bureau

BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) declared former minister Baburao Chinchansur on Saturday as their candidate for the by-election for the Legislative Council, which will be on August 11. The resignation of Congress MLC C M Ibrahim on March 31 due to his decision to join the JD(S) prompted the voting by the members of the Legislative Assembly.

The MLC will remain in office until June 17, 2024. August 1 is the deadline for submitting nomination papers. The textile, ports and inland transport minister in the Siddaramaiah-led administration was Baburao Chinchansur, a prominent member of the Koli community, who is 71 years old.

After losing against JD(S) candidate Naganagouda Kandkur in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections, he left the Congress and joined the BJP.

