Mamata Banerjee, her nephew also involved in the WBSSC scam: BJP

File Photo

Following the ongoing inquiry into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam, BJP leaders have alleged that, in addition to Partha Chatterjee, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee were actively involved in the offence.

"Mamata Banerjee is the main culprit. Partha Chatterjee used to spend around 8 to 10 hours with the CM, the SSC scam occurred only with Mamata's consent, and she is associated with Partha Chatterjee. Mamata Banerjee is now attempting to save herself as well as her nephew. We'll have to wait and see what she comes up with ", said BJP Bengal Vice President Saumitra Khan in an interview with ANI.

"If the ED is only searching for cash, why isn't the money in the bank account being investigated? The money was sent to CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and should be probed as well; this is a major conspiracy " he added.

On the other hand, BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra claimed that a big leader like Mamata Banerjee cannot be unaware of the scam.

"It is not possible that a big leader like Mamata Banerjee does not know from where the money is coming to Partha Chatterjee's house. She is an autocratic leader, and without her permission, no one can even breathe in the party. Partho Chatterjee cannot do anything without the permission of the high command," Anupam Hazara told ANI.

"It will also be known in the future from whose consent Partha Chatterjee was collecting this money. Perhaps the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is concerned that Partha should not take anyone's name in custody, which is why he has been suspended from all party positions " he added.

ED is probing recruitment irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). Chatterjee was the education minister of West Bengal when the scam took place. ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of those allegedly involved in the scam.

One of his close aides, Arpita Mukherjee, was also arrested by the ED after crores of rupees in cash were seized from her residences in parts of the city.

On Thursday evening, central agency officials had raided a third apartment linked to Mukherjee in the city's Chinar Park area.

As the flat was locked and the keys could not be traced, ED sleuths broke open its entrance door in the presence of central force officers.

Earlier, a raid was carried out in Mukherjee's Belghoria area flat, where around Rs 28 crore unaccounted cash was apparently found stashed along with large quantities of gold and silver.

The central agency had also reportedly seized over Rs 21 crore in cash from another flat belonging to Mukherjee in Tollygunge area.