Australia Suffers a major setback with two key players ruled out of 1st ODI against India

India suspends visa services for Canadians as row over Hardeep Nijjar killing intensifies

Zomato slammed for tagging Gurugram Police in 'banana chips' post on X

Raima Sen says she 'doesn't care' about The Vaccine War being called propaganda: 'What is important is how...'

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 21,899 on Flipkart after Rs 38,001 off, Apple iPhone 15 to go on sale from September 22

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 21,899 on Flipkart after Rs 38,001 off, Apple iPhone 15 to go on sale from September 22

As Jaane Jaan releases, here are 8 best films of Kareena Kapoor

7 Side effects of eating raw garlic everyday

Benefits of doing meditation daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan's 'dreamy girl' in yellow floral dress, netizens call her 'sunshine'

Women's Reservation Bill passes Lok Sabha test but will only be implemented after 2029, here's why

Women's Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, unveiling why India needs women quota in politics

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

'Chhoti filmon ka chance nahi...': Vicky Kaushal reveals they were scared before Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released

Watch: Lakshmi Manchu gets angry, hits man as he interrupts her interview, fans defend her

India

Karnataka lockdown news: CM Basavaraj Bommai takes BIG decision regarding night curfew, educational institutions

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 1,785 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 29.13 lakh. A total of 25 people succumbed due to the virus.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2021, 09:59 AM IST

Looking at the rise in the COVID-19 cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Friday, announced some new regulations that will be followed across the state. 

Addressing the media, CM Bommai made the following points. 

  1. Night curfew extended in Karnataka by an hour, from now on night curfew will be applicable from 9 pm onwards.
  2. A weekend curfew will be imposed in the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra.
  3. Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be opened in a phased manner from August 23.
  4. After assessing the situation at the end of August, a decision will be taken on opening the primary school.

Notably, all these decisions were taken today after chairing the meeting of the COVID task force. On Thursday, Karnataka reported 1,785 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 29.13 lakh. A total of 25 people succumbed due to the deadly virus, driving the fatality count to 36,705.

It was on Thursday that the district authorities had decided to close major pilgrimage centres in Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, and Kateel for devotees on the weekends. The authorities also canceled all special poojas, head tonsuring rituals, and the serving of prasad.

KV Rajendra, the Deputy Commissioner of Mangaluru said that the decision was taken by local authorities so that devotees' movement from other states and districts is paused. Earlier this week, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) made institutional quarantine compulsory for people visiting Karnataka from outside. 

Speaking about the same, Gaurav Gupta, the Chief Commissioner of BBMP, said, "Those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them. If they don't, we will conduct the test. Till the time their test report arrives, they will be under institutional quarantine." 

