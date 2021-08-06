Karnataka lockdown news: CM Basavaraj Bommai takes BIG decision regarding night curfew, educational institutions

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 1,785 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 29.13 lakh. A total of 25 people succumbed due to the virus.

Looking at the rise in the COVID-19 cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Friday, announced some new regulations that will be followed across the state.

Addressing the media, CM Bommai made the following points.

Night curfew extended in Karnataka by an hour, from now on night curfew will be applicable from 9 pm onwards. A weekend curfew will be imposed in the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra. Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be opened in a phased manner from August 23. After assessing the situation at the end of August, a decision will be taken on opening the primary school.

Notably, all these decisions were taken today after chairing the meeting of the COVID task force.

It was on Thursday that the district authorities had decided to close major pilgrimage centres in Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, and Kateel for devotees on the weekends. The authorities also canceled all special poojas, head tonsuring rituals, and the serving of prasad.

KV Rajendra, the Deputy Commissioner of Mangaluru said that the decision was taken by local authorities so that devotees' movement from other states and districts is paused. Earlier this week, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) made institutional quarantine compulsory for people visiting Karnataka from outside.

Speaking about the same, Gaurav Gupta, the Chief Commissioner of BBMP, said, "Those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them. If they don't, we will conduct the test. Till the time their test report arrives, they will be under institutional quarantine."