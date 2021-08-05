Karnataka lockdown news: Authorities take BIG decision regarding major pilgrimage centres

Looking at the rise in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the district authorities have decided to close major pilgrimage centres in Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, and Kateel for devotees on the weekends. The authorities have canceled all special poojas, head tonsuring rituals, and the serving of prasad.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the rise in COVID-19 cases in these districts that share their border with the neighbouring state of Kerala.

KV Rajendra, the Deputy Commissioner of Mangaluru said that the decision was taken by local authorities so that devotees' movement from other states and districts is paused.

The Manjunatheshwara temple of Dharmasthala, Subramanya temple of Kukke Subramanya, and Durga Parameshwari temple of Kateel will only open from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays. They will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple attracts 10,000 devotees and Kukke Subramanya temple has about 20,000 footfalls daily.

For those who wish to visit the temples on weekdays and stay in dormitories, the RT-PCR test negative certificate of not less than 72 hours has been made compulsory. Social distancing has to be maintained in the rooms and dormitories and directions have been issued to sanitize all rooms, dormitories.

Also read Raj Bhavan gears up for Karnataka cabinet expansion, CM Bommai hints at removal of deputy CM post

Earlier this week, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) made institutional quarantine compulsory for people visiting Karnataka from outside. Speaking about the same, Gaurav Gupta, the Chief Commissioner of BBMP, said, "Those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them. If they don't, we will conduct the test. Till the time their test report arrives, they will be under institutional quarantine."

This decision was taken by the BBMP, keeping in mind, the increase in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka from about 1,300 cases a day on July 12 to 1,800+ in the past week.