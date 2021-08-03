Karnataka lockdown news: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike makes BIG announcement to contain COVID-19 spread

To keep a check on the migrants arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra, the Karnataka govt has also deployed special teams at bus stops, railway stations.

To check the coronavirus spread in the state, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Monday, made institutional quarantine compulsory for people visiting Karnataka from outside. Speaking about the same, Gaurav Gupta, the Chief Commissioner of BBMP, said, "Those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them. If they don't, we will conduct the test. Till the time their test report arrives, they will be under institutional quarantine."

This decision was taken by the BBMP, keeping in mind, the increase in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka from about 1,300 cases a day on July 12 to 1,800+ in the past week.

People violating COVID-19 rules will be penalised

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Rakesh Singh also clarified that people who will be seen violating the rules set by the state will be penalised. He added that BBMP officials will also work closely with the police department to boost awareness amongst the public.

Teams have been deployed at bus stops and railway stations

To keep a check on the migrants arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has also deployed special teams at bus stops and railway stations.

