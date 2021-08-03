Headlines

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

Hoysala empire temples in Karnataka listed as UNESCO World Heritage

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in several states for next 4 days; check full list here

Supreme Court asks Maharashtra Speaker to set timeline for deciding disqualification pleas against CM Shinde

Meet the man who has designed new Parliament Building, Central Vista

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in several states for next 4 days; check full list here

List of injured players going into ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

10 health benefits of modak

Most expensive weddings by Indian billionaires

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban to release on this date, fans say ‘the king is coming’

Skanda: Urvashi Rautela, Ram Pothineni's energetic moves in song Cult Mama impresses fans, netizens say 'nailed it'

India

India

Karnataka lockdown news: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike makes BIG announcement to contain COVID-19 spread

To keep a check on the migrants arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra, the Karnataka govt has also deployed special teams at bus stops, railway stations.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2021, 03:29 PM IST

To check the coronavirus spread in the state, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Monday, made institutional quarantine compulsory for people visiting Karnataka from outside. Speaking about the same, Gaurav Gupta, the Chief Commissioner of BBMP, said, "Those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them. If they don't, we will conduct the test. Till the time their test report arrives, they will be under institutional quarantine." 

This decision was taken by the BBMP, keeping in mind, the increase in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka from about 1,300 cases a day on July 12 to 1,800+ in the past week.

People violating COVID-19 rules will be penalised 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Rakesh Singh also clarified that people who will be seen violating the rules set by the state will be penalised. He added that BBMP officials will also work closely with the police department to boost awareness amongst the public. 

Teams have been deployed at bus stops and railway stations

To keep a check on the migrants arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has also deployed special teams at bus stops and railway stations. 

It has been clarified by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta that migrants who are arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report to enter the state. If a negative COVID-19 report is not submitted then tests of travelers will be conducted and they will be kept quarantined until the report comes back in. Gupta also made it clear to citizens that they need to strictly adhere to the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, adding that cooperation by police is an important factor in ensuring that night curfew is followed correctly.

