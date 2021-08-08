Lockdown in Karnataka: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar makes BIG announcement on imposition of statewide curbs

It is to be noted that a weekend curfew was imposed by Karnataka government on Friday in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra.

In a significant announcement, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday (August 7) said that the state government is not planning to impose statewide lockdown again.

It is to be noted that a weekend curfew was imposed by Karnataka government on Friday in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra as these two states are still registering high number of COVID-19 cases, The Karnataka government has also decided to extend the night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM in order to check the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, the night curfew in Karnataka was in effect from from 10 PM to 5 AM.

In Bengaluru, Section 144 has been imposed till August 16 to curb the spread of deadly virus in the capital city. The decision to impose Section 144 in Bengaluru led to speculations that new CM Basavaraj Bommai may impose statewide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Karnataka.

Health Minister K Sudhakar, however, told The New Indian Express that COVID-19 situation in Karnataka is completely under control and the state government is not planning to impose lockdown in the near future.

Sudhakar added that the government will closely monitor the situation and any decision related to lockdown and night curfew will be taken as per the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Talking about the current situation in Karnataka, Sudhakar said Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikmagalur are recording slightly high number of coronavirus cases. “Mahadevapura, East and Bommanahalli zones together comprise 65 per cent of the micro-containment zones in the capital city (Bengaluru). The situation is being monitored closely”, Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government extended the night curfew in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts. A notification issued by the state goverment said that the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in the districts.