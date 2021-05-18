Lockdown in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa says THIS - Details here

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while addressing a press meet, said that the government is considering the extension of the ongoing lockdown. “We are still discussing regarding extension of lockdown. Anyway, the imposed lockdown will remain imposed until 24th May. We will take a final call on the further extension of the lockdown in a couple of days,” Yediyurappa told reporters in the press meet.

Earlier, the state’s Revenue Minister R Ashoka, favouring the extension of lockdown, said that lockdown for a longer period of time has helped in reducing the number of Covid-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra and Delhi and will help in the state too.

Other ministers voiced a similar opinion on the extension of lockdown on the state. Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said it will be beneficial if the state continues with the ongoing lockdown. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda too recently had said that the extension of the lockdown will yield positive results as the results of it are witnessed in major cities of the country.

Epidemiologist Dr Giridhar R Babu, a member of the Lancet Covid-19 task force while speaking to a portal, had also asserted his views, that a stricter lockdown needs to be implemented due to the rising positive cases and death toll.

The state is reporting around 40,000 cases per day. On Monday, the death toll rose to 476. Bengaluru alone reported 13,338 new cases. The district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,64,396, followed by Mysuru 1,14,107 and Tumakuru 83,394.