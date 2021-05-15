Lockdown in Karnataka: Minister makes BIG statement

Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashoka on Friday favoured the extension of the 14-day lockdown to contain the COVID spread in the state, which is in the grip of the pandemic's second wave.

"As the 14-day lockdown since May 10 has helped us in controlling COVID cases, I am in favour of extending it beyond May 24 to contain the virus spread further," Ashoka told reporters here. Noting that new cases which were over 25,000 in a day in Bengaluru earlier declined to about 17,000 daily after the lockdown was imposed, Ashoka said its extension would further reduce the caseload.

"Extension of lockdown in Maharashtra and Delhi reduced COVID cases in the worst-affected states, positive cases will also decline in our state if the 14-day lockdown is extended beyond May 24," asserted Ashoka.

Also read Karnataka CET 2021 postponed due to COVID-19, check new exam dates here

Cabinet ministers involved in the fight against the pandemic will meet before the present lockdown ends on May 24 to assess the situation to decide on the next course of action in containing the disease.

"Though I will suggest an extension of lockdown, the final decision will be taken by the chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

According to the state health bulletin, 41,779 new cases were registered on Thursday, taking Karnataka's COVID tally to 21,30,267, including 5,98,605 active cases. As the epicenter of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 14,316 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its COVID tally to 10,29,312, including 3,60,862 active cases.

The virus claimed 373 lives, including 121 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 21,085 and the city's toll to 9,246 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.