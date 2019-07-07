Karnataka Drama: Defiant rebel MLAs refuse to take back resignation, say they won’t attend CLP meet

Amid high drama in Bengaluru, Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somasekhar on Sunday, told the media that there was no question ‘withdrawing their resignations’.

Somashekar, one of the 13 MLAs who handed in their resignations said: “We will not withdraw our resignation. We are total 13 MLAs together. And 10 in Mumbai.”

He added that they wouldn’t be attending the CLP called by Siddaramaiah and denied asking for a change in CM.

He said that MLAs Ramalinga, Munirathna and Anand Singh will also join them in Mumbai.

He was speaking outside Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai. BC Patil, another Congress MLA said they were ‘together and there was no question of withdrawing their resignations’.

The MLAs reportedly spent their day watching TV news and finalising political strategy. Three of them are planning to leave for Shirdi Darshan tomorrow and the MLAS had two meetings in Sofitel and even had lunch together.

According to the party circular on Sunday, all Congress MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting, which will start at 9.30 am.

The circular states that strict action would be taken against those who skip the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which will discuss among other things the crisis over the coalition government.

The CLP meeting has been called by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Congress leader KC Venugopal and Dinesh Gundu Rao will also be present in the meeting.

Those MLAs, who resigned from the Assembly on Saturday, include BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, Ramesh Jharkiholi, and Pratap Gowda Patil. The dissident MLAs late on Saturday arrived in Mumbai and are staying at a hotel.

Meanwhile, former Congress leader of Parliament Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of ‘destabilising the government’.

He said: “Govt should run as per Constitution. It is a constitutionally elected govt in Karnataka. They (BJP) are destabilizing it. In about 14 states, they are pressurizing, not only Congress MLAs, but also the regional party members.”

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil that seems to have brought the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state in minority, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

The Chief Minister who was in the USA arrived here in a special chartered flight.

On Saturday, 11 Congress-JD(S) MLAs had resigned plunging the state government in crisis. Later in the day, 10 Congress MLAs left for Mumbai where they are said to be lodged in a hotel.