Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls PM Modi 'enemy of democracy', accuses him of upholding 'ideologies of Hitler'

"All of us can survive only if democracy is saved," CM Siddaramaiah stated while speaking at a rally in Chamarajanagar

Siddaramaiah, the chief minister of Karnataka, stated that Modi adheres to the ideas of Mussolini and Hitler at a Friday election rally. "All of us can survive only if democracy is saved," he stated while speaking at a rally in Chamarajanagar, southern Karnataka. “Narendra Modi acts like a dictator; he is an enemy of democracy because he supports Hitler's ideologies” he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that while the INDIA bloc may not get an absolute majority in the elections, the NDA won’t get enough seats either to form the government at the Centre.

Speaking about the Lok Sabha election prospects of the Congress in the state, the senior party leader expressed confidence that his party would win 15-20 seats in Karnataka.

Speaking to PTI Videos in an exclusive interview, Siddaramaiah commented not only about the elections but spoke about his own position in the state government.

Addressing speculation on whether he would have to give up the chief minister’s chair to his deputy D K Shivakumar after two-and-a-half years of the Congress government being in power in Karnataka, he said it would depend on what the party high command decides.

“It all depends on the decision of the high command. If the high command decides that I should continue, I will continue. Otherwise, I will go by the decision of the high command,” Siddaramaiah said.

-with inputs from PTI