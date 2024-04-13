Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who was a superstar, then quit acting to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, career ended, now..

'Envision a game aimed at...': PM Modi interacts with India's top gamers, plays VR game as 'NaMo OP', watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls PM Modi 'enemy of democracy', accuses him of upholding 'ideologies of Hitler'

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, got married at young age, then divorced, is now engaged to..

Meet actor whose father was a superstar, made super flop debut with Sridevi, then quit acting, he is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who was a superstar, then quit acting to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, career ended, now..

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, got married at young age, then divorced, is now engaged to..

Meet actor whose father was a superstar, made super flop debut with Sridevi, then quit acting, he is now...

9 times Anushka Sharma inspired us with powerful messages

9 highest-grossing Indian film franchises

9 Bollywood actors who charge crores for private events 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Meet actress who was a superstar, then quit acting to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, career ended, now..

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, got married at young age, then divorced, is now engaged to..

Meet actor whose father was a superstar, made super flop debut with Sridevi, then quit acting, he is now...

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls PM Modi 'enemy of democracy', accuses him of upholding 'ideologies of Hitler'

"All of us can survive only if democracy is saved," CM Siddaramaiah stated while speaking at a rally in Chamarajanagar

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 11:44 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Siddaramaiah, the chief minister of Karnataka, stated that Modi adheres to the ideas of Mussolini and Hitler at a Friday election rally. "All of us can survive only if democracy is saved," he stated while speaking at a rally in Chamarajanagar, southern Karnataka. “Narendra Modi acts like a dictator; he is an enemy of democracy because he supports Hitler's ideologies” he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that while the INDIA bloc may not get an absolute majority in the elections, the NDA won’t get enough seats either to form the government at the Centre.

Speaking about the Lok Sabha election prospects of the Congress in the state, the senior party leader expressed confidence that his party would win 15-20 seats in Karnataka.

Speaking to PTI Videos in an exclusive interview, Siddaramaiah commented not only about the elections but spoke about his own position in the state government.

Addressing speculation on whether he would have to give up the chief minister’s chair to his deputy D K Shivakumar after two-and-a-half years of the Congress government being in power in Karnataka, he said it would depend on what the party high command decides.

“It all depends on the decision of the high command. If the high command decides that I should continue, I will continue. Otherwise, I will go by the decision of the high command,” Siddaramaiah said.

-with inputs from PTI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Babu KV, doctor who challenged Patanjali’s misleading ads, and won

'World Cup khelna hai': Rohit Sharma playfully teases Dinesh Karthik during MI vs RCB clash, video goes viral

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is first Indian film in 30 years in Cannes Film Festival's competition section

Who was the real Amar Singh Chamkila? Punjab's biggest star, accused of vulgarity, killed at 27, death remains unsolved

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement