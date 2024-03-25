Karnataka Class 5, 8, 9 and SSLC exams to begin from today

The Karnataka High Court has reversed a previous decision and allowed the state government to proceed with board exams for Classes 5, 8, and 9. They've instructed the government to resume exams from where they were halted and urged them to consult stakeholders for future exams. However, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Association intends to challenge this ruling in the Supreme Court.

The legal battle stemmed from the government's notification appointing the Karnataka School Examination & Assessment Board to conduct exams in 2023. Initially contested by private school associations, a single judge nullified the notifications, but this was stayed on appeal. The Supreme Court then temporarily halted exams due to petitions from private schools and parents.

In response to the High Court's order, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board has rescheduled exams for Classes 5, 8, and 9 starting March 25. Concurrently, SSLC exams for Class 10 students are also set to begin on the same day, with around 8.9 lakh students registered.

The revised timetable includes Class 5 exams for Environmental Studies on March 25 and Mathematics on March 26. For Class 8 and 9, exams will span March 25 to 28, covering subjects like Third Language, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science, with adjusted timings.