Kanakadasa Jayanthi: Wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

Kanakadasa Jayanthi is one of the most important festivals of the Kuruba Gowda community in Karnataka. This day is marked as the birth anniversary of the famous poet Kanakadasa. The day is observed as ‘Kanakadasa Jayanthi’ by the Karnataka government. As per the Hindu Lunar calendar, Kanakadasa Jayanthi is celebrated on the 18th day of Kartik Month.

Kanakadasa Jayanthi is one of the popular festivals in Karnataka for the Kuruba Gowda community. The day honours the saint and musician Kanakadasa. He wrote epics like Keertanas and Ugabhoga. The day aims to recall his extraordinary work and personality that spread the message of peace and quality in society.

Kanakadasa Jayanthi: Wishes and messages: