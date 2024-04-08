Twitter
Kairana Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

One of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Kairana, will cast its vote on April 19 in the first phase of the election.

Ritik Raj

Apr 08, 2024

Kairana Lok Sabha constituency
The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has been announced by the Election Commission. The voting will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, and the results will be declared on June 4. One of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Kairana, will cast its vote on April 19 in the first phase of the election. In the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019, the voter turnout for Kairana constituency was 1124213. It is worth noting that counting of votes for the Kairana constituency will also take place on June 4.

Kairana Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

All the major political parties and independent candidates have submitted their nominations since the election schedule was announced. As the election process advances, some parties are unveiling their candidates, while others have already released their lists of candidates. In the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections for the Kairana Constituency in 2024, Sripal Singh from the BSP, Pradeep Kumar from the BJP, and Iqra Hasan from the SP.


Kairana Lok Sabha Election past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar won from Kairana with a total of 566961 votes. BJP defeated SP candidate Tabassum Begum, who received 474801 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Hukum Singh won from Kairana, securing 565909 votes. He had defeated SP Nahid Hasan.

