Who is Justice UU Lalit, the next Chief Justice of India?

File photo: ANI

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Wednesday was appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI). He will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent NV Ramana demits office on August 26.

Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of 74 days in the chair as he retires on November 8 this year. CJI NV Ramana had recommended UU Lalit's name to the Union Law ministry as his successor.

Who is Justice UU Lalit, the next CJI of India?

Justice UU Lalit hails from Maharashtra. Born on November 9, 1957, he began his legal career in June 1983 and worked in the Bombay High Court until December 1985.

He was a senior advocate in the Supreme Court since 2004 before he was elevated as its judge in 2014. He was a criminal lawyer. His father was also a senior advocate and Delhi High Court judge.

In 2019, Justice UU Lalit recused from the Ayodhya case as he had appeared for ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh in a case linked to the Babri Demolition. Justice Lalit also voted in favour of declaring the Triple Talaq practice unconstitutional.

READ | One more state, and we will be a national party: Arvind Kejriwal after AAP gets state party status in Goa